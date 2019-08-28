Skip to main content
Camping fees at the north end of the valley:
28
Aug
Camping fees at the north end of the valley:
Choices
a) will deter visitors from overused areas;
b) provide sustainable funding to mitigate impacts;
c) are wrong. Public lands belong to the people;
d) should be waived for locals;
e) are long overdue — it’s the wave of the future.
Author
gunn1son
