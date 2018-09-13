Camaraderie on klunkers

Once again, Crested Butte’s rich and long history in mountain biking came to life this past Saturday and Sunday with the annual Pearl Pass to Aspen Klunker Tour. The lineup and start at Fourth and Elk, between the Mountain He ritage Museum and Donita’s Cantina, brought out all the color and camaraderie of the past, along with the flair and innovation of today.

In all, 25 enthusiastic bike riders from many parts of the country joined together for the 42nd annual tour. A sprinkling of new and old locals blended in with seasoned veterans of the tour, along with fresh new faces to the historic ranks. Special luminaries included Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductees Joe Breeze and Charlie Kelly, who traveled here to commemorate their participation in the tour in 1978, 40 years ago.

