Brush Creek sketch plan OK’d

Gunnison County Commissioners this week ended a year-long process of exploring the feasibility of a controversial housing development near Crested Butte. The “sketch plan” phase of The Corner at Brush Creek has been approved with conditions.

Yet, even in the final minutes before voting unanimously to approve the plan, commissioners heard from opponents who expressed concern over both specifics of the project and the county’s process for review.

