Brush Creek proposal revamped

Fewer units, permanent deed restrictions and townhomes that can be purchased through owner financing are among major changes announced this week for The Corner at Brush Creek housing development south of Crested Butte.

Gatesco owner Gary Gates — the developer proposing the affordable housing complex on 14.29 acres about two miles south of town — said he made the changes in response to concerns expressed primarily by Mt. Crested Butte leaders. He plans to present the proposed modifications at a continued joint public hearing between the Gunnison County Commissioners and Planning Commission scheduled in Mt. Crested Butte tomorrow.

Concerning the changes, Gates said he met with Steve Morris — a candidate for Mt. Crested Butte Town Council who likely will be appointed to a seat April 3.

Since only three petitions were received for four open council seats, the election will likely be cancelled, and appointments will be made to those seats (see related article). Gates said he also has spoken to Town Manager Joe Fitzpatrick and has incorporated feedback received from the public. hearing held on Feb. 16.

“I hope we get this across the finish line,” Gates said.

The size and density of the project has been chief among concerns cited by opponents. Gates said he will reduce the project’s previously planned 240 units to 220. Additionally, the developer plans to shrink the two largest buildings which each contain 32 units. They now will have 22 units. Of the 220 units, 140 of them (more than 63 percent) will be deed restricted based on household income.

The entire project — including free market units — will be available only to residents of Gunnison County, according to Gates. Developers will pursue restrictions based on local residency as allowed by applicable laws, regulations and policies.

Some federal loan programs prohibit residency requirements, but do allow for preference to be given to local residents. Those preferences must be approved by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to ensure they are not discriminatory. By way of comparison, Crested Butte’s 32-unit Anthracite Place rental complex — a majority of which was funded through federal tax credits — does not have local residency requirements.

Additionally, leases will be a minimum of six months at The Corner at Brush Creek.

Addition of ownership units

Ownership units — 20 townhomes with two to three bedrooms and a garage — have been added to the Brush Creek proposal, which Gates is offering to finance himself. The units will be deed restricted to households making $80,000 or less per year, which for a family of four is less than 120 percent of the area median income.

Gates said he will finance a unit with 3 percent down and a fixed rate based on 30-year Treasury bond rate “plus 60 basis points at the time of acquisition.” For example, currently that rate is 3.85 percent.

Buyers will not be required to finance through the developer — it is simply being offered as an option. Units will not have an appreciation cap. The ownership units are planned for the eastern edge of the property.

“I want people to be able to build equity,” Gates said. “The advantage is that you have equity built up. By keeping the rates low it will allow them to build up to $10,000 a year in equity.”

Another qualm surrounding deed restrictions has been raised by the public — which Gates plans to address. Under the original proposal, financing took a superior position to deed restrictions — meaning if the property went into foreclosure, the deed restrictions could be eliminated on the properties allowing them to be sold on the free market.

Gates said he will seek financing in which the deed restrictions will take priority over the loan, remaining in place should the property fall into foreclosure.

Further, Gates said this week that he is willing to wait to close on the land until after the project is approved by County Commissioners as a major land-use change. Local government leaders at the north end of the valley previously raised concern about the prospect of the property’s sale prior to the county review process reaching completion.

Changes to sway elected leaders?

Attorney Kendell Burgemeister noted that due to the reduced density and other concessions, revenue for the project also will be reduced. As a result, he suggested that project costs imposed on the development be reduced by local government leaders.

“By way of example, the Applicant is proposing that the park and ride/intercept lot be severed and retained by the County, to be developed by the County or other entities ... at a later date,” Burgemeister wrote in an e-mail.

He suggested parking requirements also be examined for affordable housing proposals to reduce construction cost.

However, apart from the major land-use change application being reviewed by Planning Commission, the sale of the land to the developer is contingent upon a majority vote by four partners — the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte, Gunnison County and Crested Butte Mountain Resort — that purchased the property in 1998.

The Town of Crested Butte has opposed the land sale. In early February, Mt. Crested Butte Town Council split its vote on the contract, effectively barring the property’s sale. Gates hopes his proposed changes are enough to sway a new vote.

Councilman hopeful Morris said he had “some really good conversations” with Gates. Morris said he opposed the project prior to the changes but was open to learning about the modifications — details of which he’d yet to see on Tuesday.

“It was important for me coming into this position that I hear every side of (the project),” Morris said. “(Gates) has been very forthright with the questions I’ve asked. I felt pretty confident with the conversations we’ve been having.”

Councilwoman Lauren Daniel— who previously voted against the property’s sale — told the Times she also was open to learning about the changes.

The joint public hearing will continue tomorrow, March 2 in the ballroom of the Lodge at Mountaineer Square in Mt. Crested Butte. The hearing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SUMMARY OF BRUSH CREEK CHANGES

- Density reduced from 240 to 220 units

- 20 ownership units added with possibility for financing through Gatesco

- 100 percent of units restricted to or reserved for Gunnison County residents

- Deed restrictions take priority over financing

