Brush Creek proposal revamped

Fewer units, permanent deed restrictions and townhomes that can be purchased through owner financing are among major changes announced this week for The Corner at Brush Creek housing development south of Crested Butte.

Gatesco owner Gary Gates — the developer proposing the affordable housing complex on 14.29 acres about two miles south of town — said he made the changes in response to concerns expressed primarily by Mt. Crested Butte leaders. He plans to present the proposed modifications at a continued joint public hearing between the Gunnison County Commissioners and Planning Commission scheduled in Mt. Crested Butte tomorrow.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/