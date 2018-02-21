Brush Creek embroiled in heated debate

A joint public hearing between Gunnison County Commissioners and Planning Commission last week over a proposed workforce housing development south of Crested Butte proved both lengthy and contentious. At times, the proceedings were disrupted by shouts and finger pointing.

The meeting, focused on The Corner at Brush Creek proposal, took place Friday at the Ballroom in Mountaineer Square in Mt. Crested Butte. The project, planned on a 14.29-acre parcel at the corner of Hwy. 135 and Brush Creek Road, is currently under review by Planning Commission.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/