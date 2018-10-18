It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform you that we have lost our beloved wife, mother and friend, Bonnie Sue Cook. Bonnie lost her long fight against ovarian cancer early in the morning of Oct. 9. She was surrounded by her family in her home and was never alone. Bonnie had been a member of the Powderhorn community and of the Community Church for over 33 years. Bonnie’s childhood dream was to one day have a horse. She and husband Jim far surpassed that dream when they moved to Powderhorn to own and operate the Powderhorn Guest Ranch, where they had owned up to 45 horses. Bonnie had a profound effect on so many lives. Bonnie is survived by her beloved soulmate, Jim Cook of 60 plus years, and two sons; Jeff Cook of Tucson, Ariz., and Todd Cook of Gunnison. Mom will be sorely missed by all. A service is planned Oct. 27 at the Community Church of Gunnison, in Gunnison, Colo., at 2 p.m. There will be a brief gathering to follow at Webster Hall, Gunnison, Colo. As per Bonnie’s wish, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to https://give.ocrfa.org/fundraiser/1710035, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.