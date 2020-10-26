Body of missing student found in Black Canyon

Law enforcement officers believe a body found in the Black Canyon is of missing Western Colorado University student Walter “Kent” Jackson, 18.

Officers found the body Friday, Oct. 23 along with a 2018 black Chevrolet Tahoe. According to a Montrose County press release, the body is presumed to be Jackson’s from recovered paperwork, cell phone location and vehicle identification.

Jackson’s parents reported him missing to the Gunnison Police Department Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Officials said Monday that they are waiting for better weather to retrieve the body from the bottom of the canyon in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results and toxicology analysis. The case remains under investigation by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the Gunnison Police Department and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation.

Jackson was reported missing by his parents, who live in North Carolina, after they were unable to reach him for several days. The Gunnison Police Department partnered with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office once Gunnison officers found Jackson’s cell phone location to be northwest of Montrose County.

The Montrose Sheriff’s Office used a more exact cellular location technology that indicated Jackson’s location to be near the Black Canyon east of Montrose on Thursday, Oct. 22. Further investigation led authorities to Jackson’s vehicle.

Jackson was a freshman studying business at Western.