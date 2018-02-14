BOCC, CB spar over project density

The degree of acceptable density continues to be a sticking point for aff ordable housing projects at the north end of the Gunnison Valley.

Gunnison County Commissioners this week questioned Crested Butte town leaders about the relatively low density of a project planned to begin construction within the next year. That’s after town leaders have sought to pump the brakes on a controversial affordable housing development south of Crested Butte amid concern that its density is too high.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/