Blue Mesa, Black Canyon to open

The National Park Service has released the following statement about federal lands which are following reopening protocols:

Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area are increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 15, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will reopen access to:

> South Rim Drive

> North Rim – Day Use Only

> Inner Canyon Routes – Day Use Only – Permits Required

> Red Rock Canyon to Permit Holders Only

Entry fees are waived.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

> South Rim and North Rim Campgrounds

> South Rim Visitor Center

Beginning May 15, Curecanti National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

> Blue Mesa Reservoir for boating and on-shore recreation

> Elk Creek Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 5:30 am to 9 pm daily

> Lake Fork Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 5:30 am to 9 pm daily

> Iola Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 6 am to 4 pm daily

> Boat-In dispersed camping along the reservoirs

> Gunnison River from Riverway to Blue Mesa Reservoir with extreme caution advised for changing water conditions, strainers, and other hazards.

Due to an anticipated high number of vessel decontaminations, please be prepared to use any of the three open ramps/inspection stations to avoid crowding and delays in getting on the water.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

> All campgrounds

> Showers

> Elk Creek Visitor Center

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Black Canyon and Curecanti, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders:

For Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park: https://www.montrosecounty.net/957/Corona-Virus-COVID-19

For Curecanti National Recreation Area: https://covid19.gunnisoncounty.org/

Also please see the State of Colorado Public Health orders: https://covid19.colorado.gov/about-covid-19

Please practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website nps.gov/blca and nps.gov/cure and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.