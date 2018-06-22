BLM enters Stage 2 fire restrictions

Stage 2 fire restrictions have expanded within the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Gunnison Field Office to include all lands within Gunnison County, effective Monday, June 25. Stage 2 restrictions previously were in effect for the portion of the Gunnison Field Office surrounding Silverton.

With the move, all lands within Gunnison County outside of the City of Gunnison are now under Stage 2 restrictions. On June 14, the U.S. Forest Service enacted Stage 2 restrictions for the Gunnison and Uncompahgre National Forests. The same day, Gunnison County Commissioners enacted the same rules for unincorporated lands in the county. The rules also pertain to the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte based on prior action by election leaders in those jurisdictions.

No restrictions currently exist within the City of Gunnison, and the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show is currently slated to take place as planned.

Exemptions to the Stage 2 Fire restrictions include authorized activities of any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting effort in the performance of an official duty. Additionally, holders of valid BLM permits, leases and authorizations are allowed to conduct approved activities, but are advised to take extra precautions to prevent fire starts. The BLM continuously monitors the conditions throughout the area and will modify the restrictions as needed.

For information on wildfires and restrictions in the area, call the Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Information line (970.240.1070), visit the Montrose Interagency Dispatch website (https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2mtc/), or follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SWD_Fire) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BLMMontroseFireUnit).

FIRE RESTRICTIONS BY JURISDICTION