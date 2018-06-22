BLM enters Stage 2 fire restrictions

Stage 2 fire restrictions have expanded within the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Gunnison Field Office to include all lands within Gunnison County, effective Monday, June 25. Stage 2 restrictions previously were in effect for the portion of the Gunnison Field Office surrounding Silverton.
With the move, all lands within Gunnison County outside of the City of Gunnison are now under Stage 2 restrictions. On June 14, the U.S. Forest Service enacted Stage 2 restrictions for the Gunnison and Uncompahgre National Forests. The same day, Gunnison County Commissioners enacted the same rules for unincorporated lands in the county. The rules also pertain to the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte based on prior action by election leaders in those jurisdictions.
No restrictions currently exist within the City of Gunnison, and the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show is currently slated to take place as planned.
Exemptions to the Stage 2 Fire restrictions include authorized activities of any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting effort in the performance of an official duty. Additionally, holders of valid BLM permits, leases and authorizations are allowed to conduct approved activities, but are advised to take extra precautions to prevent fire starts. The BLM continuously monitors the conditions throughout the area and will modify the restrictions as needed.
For information on wildfires and restrictions in the area, call the Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Information line (970.240.1070), visit the Montrose Interagency Dispatch website (https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2mtc/), or follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SWD_Fire) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BLMMontroseFireUnit).
FIRE RESTRICTIONS BY JURISDICTION
|Unincorporated
County, CB, Mt. CB
|USFS
|
BLM
|City of Gunnison
|LEVEL
|Stage 2
|Stage 2
|Stage 2
|None
|FIRES
|No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes use in developed camping and picnic grounds. EXCEPT: Devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.
|No fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves. (except using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device).
|
No building, maintaining, attending or using an open flame, including fire, campfire, stove fire, charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves, and devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) using liquid fuel such as white gas or kerosene. Exception:
|N/A
|SMOKING
|No Smoking. EXCEPT: Within enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
|No smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building).
|No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
|N/A
|WELDING
|No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
|No welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.
|No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
|N/A
|ENGINES
|No operating or using any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either: Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard, or
Appropriate Society of automotive Engineers recommended practice.
|No operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order (this does not include motor vehicles. This is aimed at things such as landscaping tools).
|No possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.
|N/A
|CHAINSAWS
|No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described in Prohibition #4, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
|No operating a chainsaw or any other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine from the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator).
|No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use, or outside of the restricted hours of 5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|N/A
|
EXPLOSIVES
FIREWORKS
|No using an explosive. This includes but is not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary ammunition.
|No using an explosive.No possessing, discharging, or using any type of firework by pyrotechnic device. Fireworks are always prohibited.
|No using fireworks, exploding targets or other incendiary devices.
|The City of Gunnison 4th of July fireworks display currently allowed.
|MOTOR VEHICLES
|No possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid or vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.
|No possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads. Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive/park over any vegetation at any time.
|N/A
|N/A
|FIREARMS
|N/A
|No discharging firearms, air rifles, or gas guns (except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations).
|All target shooting, including discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, is prohibited.
|N/A