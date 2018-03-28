Beverly Rae (Leonard Herrick) Field

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Beverly Rae (Leonard) Field in Cummings, Ga., on March 14, just two months shy of her 77th birthday. She was surrounded by family on both sides of the veil. Denver Broncos Country will miss one of its most dedicated fans. Whenever possible, Beverly could be found fishing on Spring Creek or Taylor River. She was the proud Commissioner of the Gunnison Connection Fantasy Football League for eight years.

Beverly was born in 1941 in Gunnison to Melvin and Josephine Marie (LaBarr) Leonard, and returned to raise her three children in the early 1970s. She moved to Prescott, Ariz., with her husband, Steve Field, where she worked for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. After their retirement, they toured the U.S. every summer, visiting family and friends and several National Parks. The last two years have found her in Suwanee, Ga., living with her daughter Susi. Her love has spread around the country with her extensive family.

Beverly is preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister Jessie and brother, William (Billy); and husbands Wendell Herrick and Steve Field. She is survived by two sisters; Melva (Glenn) George of Gunnison and Janie Nicholson of Wilsonville, Ore.; three loving children Toni (Alex) Ware of Colorado Springs, Susi (Greg) Arthur of Suwanee, Ga., and Mike (Carly Hines) Herrick of Scott City, Kan. She welcomed four beautiful grandchildren; Tyson (Shianne Rose) Herrick of Ovid, Colo., Trevor (Kegan) Herrick of Stillwater, Okla., Kasha Copenhaver (Jon) Williams of Salado, Texas, and James Arthur of Suwanee, Ga. She then went on to be blessed with three great-grandchildren; Winston, Willow and Wylie Williams, and has one on the way. Beverly will be loved and missed by her family and friends.

A Memorial Service and Wake will take place on July 5 in Almont. The family would like to thank the staff of Lanier Place and Hospice for their caring services and support during the last weeks of her life.