Beverly (Leonard/Herrick) Field passed away March 14, 2018 in Cummings, Ga., after a short illness. Family and friends will be gathering on July 5 to celebrate Beverly's life. A headstone unveiling service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Gunnison Cemetery, followed by a Memorial gathering at Three Rivers Resort Pavilion in Almont at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Susan Arthur at 770.296.8489.