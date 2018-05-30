Beverly Ann Dykes

Bev, a beautiful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend died at home in Green Valley, Ariz., on Mother’s Day 2018. Bev had a long relationship with the Quartz Creek Valley. Her parents, Harry and Nancy Releford purchased a home in Pitkin in 1949 and she lived with her husband of 67 years, Jake, in Ohio City from 1986 to 2004. Bev loved the Valley. She marveled at the miracle of calving season on the McLain Ranch, transplanted flowers on the Vader Ranch, fly fished every inch of Quartz Creek, fought fires with the Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department and was very active in the Quartz Creek Improvement Association. Bev was a fantastic cook and shared her dishes with the Valley. Always a lady, her hair done and makeup on, she slapped on hip waders, mud boots, cross country skis or heels and off she went. She played bridge (and was great at it), bowled, golfed and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lady Elks and the Red Hat Society. Bev loved people and people loved to be around her. Most people who knew Bev had some common observations: she was a character, she loved to have a good time and make people laugh, you never knew what was coming next and Bev told it the way it was, at least according to Bev. Bev was born and raised in Pueblo. She spent her adult life with Jake in Denver where they raised two boys and she arranged flowers as a lifelong floral designer. She is survived by her husband Jake; sons Greg (Stacy) and Jeff (Debra); grandsons Mathew, Brennan and John (little Jake) and great grandson, Ben. We can hear Bev saying she always wanted to have a little girl. Bev and Jake finished their love affair right how it began: hand in hand, Bev looking out over her flowers with family and friends by their side. Bev died at age 86 after a life full of adventures, lasting relationships and lots of sunshine.