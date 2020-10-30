Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
The best way to participate in the elections in Gunnison County is:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
30
Oct
The best way to participate in the elections in Gunnison County is:
Choices
a) mailing in your ballot;
b) bringing your ballot to an official ballot box;
c) voting in person on Nov. 3;
d) volunteering as a poll worker;
e) going door-to-door campaigning.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate