Baroumbaye breaks GHS school record

GHS Track and Field — Three meets into the season and the Gunnison High School (GHS) track and field team has already hit their stride — posting multiple top-three finishes at the John Tate Challenge Cup in Pueblo on Friday, while also winning it all for the boys and girls teams.

Kelita Baroumbaye was a force to be reckoned with once again, winning both the long jump and triple jumps with personal best marks. Baroumbaye won the long jump with a personal best of 21-feet, nine-and-three-fourths-inches. However, his best performance came in the triple jump where he posted a personal best mark of 46-feet, two-inches — breaking the school record, which was previously set by Steve Blair in 1989.

“When I first started track my sophomore year in high school I told myself that I would break a record before graduating,” said Baroumbaye. “So achieving that goal is my proudest moment.”

Colton Stice also had multiple first-place finishes, winning the 800 and 1,600 meters with times of 1:59.62 and 4:28.71, respectively. Braydon O’Neill was right on Stice’s heels in the 800 meters, finishing second with a time of 2:00.80.

Stice’s teammate Alex Baca finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:52.20.

Yet, Baca’s best performance came in the 3,200 meters, where he finished first with a time of 10:52.50, followed closely by Brennan Stice in second with a time of 10:59.04.

In the 400-meter dash, Aidan Hulbert led the way for GHS, finishing third with a time of 55.57.

On the field side, Tyler Laudick vaulted to first in the pole vault with a mark on 11-feet, six-inches — which is his personal best and the same height he recorded last season at state.

“I’m glad I’m able to meet my mark from last year,” said Laudick. “It shows me that I can definitely improve and get even higher.”

Flint Oulton finished behind Laudick in second with a mark of seven-feet, six-inches.

The boys 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams also posted impressive performances, finishing first with times of 3:37.83 and 8:30.70. Additionally, the boys 4x200-meter relay finished second with a time of 1:37.17.

Ashlynd Harris led the way for the girls, finishing first in the pole vault with a mark of six-feet, six-inches. Jenna Wise finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 32-feet, two-and-a-half-inches, while Leah Weak finished second in the high jump with a mark of four-feet, six-inches.

Aulea Rollins was a force to be reckoned with on the track. She finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 with times of 5:52.30 and 12:51.11, respectively.

Danica Froehlich finished second in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.11 and 50.73.

“I’m always super nervous before I start the race, but when I get into the blocks and get ready I feel like I can do anything,” said Froehlich. “When I crossed the finish line after the 300, I immediately had a smile on my face and I knew I wanted to do it again and again.”

In the 200-meter dash, Savannah Schmaltz posted a personal best time of 30.00, which earned her third place.

The girls 800-meter sprint medley and 4x800-meter relay teams finished first with times of 2:03.33 and 10:49.10. And the girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams finished second with times of 1:57.92 and 4:36.97.

While the Cowboys were scheduled to compete in their lone home meet of the season this coming Saturday alongside Western Colorado University, the meet was canceled amid difficulty finding enough high school and college teams to make the trip.

Instead, GHS will head to Grand Junction tomorrow, April 12, to compete in the Phil Wertman Invitational.

JOHN TATE CHALLENGE CUP NOTABLE PERFORMANCES (APRIL 5)

> Ellie Waters finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.95.

> Leah Weak finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.51.

> Annelise Pelletier finished fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:42.23.

> The girls 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 58.62.

> Melita Ferchau finished fourth in the discus with a mark of 94-feet, seven-inches.

> Kelita Baroumbaye finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.31.

> Aidan Hulbert finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-feet, five-inches.

> Erin Crow finished fifth in the high jump with a mark of four-feet, four-inches.