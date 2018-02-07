Barbara E. Sprinkle

Barbara Sprinkle of Cassville, Mo. passed away peacefully at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. surrounded by family on Jan. 26. Barbara was born June 6, 1941, in Colby, Kan. to Ward and Alma (Plympton) Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her son, Dan Sprinkle. She is survived by her son Chad Sprinkle and his wife Mary; three grandchildren; Chad and Mary's children Dean and Maggie Sprinkle; and Dan and Kim's daughter Gwendolyn "Gwinny". She leaves three brothers: Bill (Carolyn) Adams, of Urbana, Ill; Charles (Janice) Adams, of Orlando, Fla, and Richard (Karen) Adams, of Colby, Kan., a sister-in-law, Roberta Murrin of Littleton, Colo., along with numerous relatives and lifetime friends.

Barb attended public schools in Colby and graduated in 1959. She married Robert E. Sprinkle in Colby on March 24, 1960. She worked for the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Colby, and at other banks in Washington state and California, as she followed Robert during his service in the United States Navy. After completing his enlistment in the Navy, they settled in San Diego, Calif., where he owned a machine shop and ship repair business. Later, they relocated to Gunnison, where Robert worked for Western State Colorado University until he retired. They then moved to Cassville, Mo., where he and their son, Chad, ran a construction business. Barb finished her life living in the lovely home they built together in Cassville. She loved her life as a wife, mother, sister and friend and we loved her dearly.

Graveside services will be held at a date yet to be determined and interment will be at Beulah Cemetery in Colby, next to her beloved husband, Robert, and her son, Dan. The family requests that memorials be designated to the Thomas County Historical Society at 1905 S. Franklin Ave., Colby, Kan., 67701 in her name.