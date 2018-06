Lauren Cowan throws to a firstplace finish in the 6-7-year-old division of the annual Rockies Skills Challenge, hosted by Gunnison Parks and Recreation Department last Wednesday. A total of 52 kids tested their skills in throwing, batting and running. Results from the competition are displayed below.

