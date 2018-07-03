All options on the table for new library facilities

The Gunnison County Library District is beginning a public input process to receive feedback from community members about what they would like to see in a new facility in Gunnison.

Starting on July 11, the library will be soliciting public feedback on the kinds of spaces community members prefer, and the kinds of programs they would like the library to support.

