Airport traffic on upward trajectory

By Chris Rourke

Traffic at the Gunnison- Crested Butte Regional Airport is trending upward — a factor which may help land more federal dollars directed at a long sought terminal renovation project.

Gunnison County Manager Matthew Birnie recently reported the number of “enplanements” this year could reach 38,000 — the highest level in a nearly decade, and above projections. By way of comparison, the airport saw 32,250 enplanements in 2017. Th at’s a decline of about 2,500 from the previous year but partly the result of a runway improvement project last summer.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.