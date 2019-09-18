Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obituaries
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Additional river easements in the Upper Gunnison Basin:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
18
Sep
Additional river easements in the Upper Gunnison Basin:
Choices
a) would fulfill a decades-old federal promise;
b) are needed to boost tourism;
c) are not needed. Fishing access is adequate;
d) are too costly to fulfill;
e) will always be part of a federal mitigation backlog.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
A Day in the Life of Tara Richardson