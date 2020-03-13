Additional COVID-19 case confirmed, county leaders sign public health order

As the first death from coronaviruss — COVID-19 — is reported in the State of Colorado, Gunnison County leaders are implementing a public health order — no gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted in Gunnison County. The order lasts until April 8 at midnight. And this afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports a fourth case of virus in the county as of 5 p.m. on March 13.

Gunnison County. Health officials say they are awaiting the return of at least 26 more tests. County Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds today said that Gunnison County has a disporportionate amount of cases per its population. Reynolds said her purpose in implementing the public health order is to "soften the curve" in the potential rise of coronavirus cases locally.

"I don't take it lightly. There are implications for our community," said Reynolds, who acknowledged the mental health impacts upon isolated people. "My goal is to try to make this as short as possible."

Reynolds noted that about 3,000 people in Gunnison County are considered in the "vulnerable population," and that the community is a small one with "a lot of opportunity to intersect."

Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck said the impact of the action is not lost on commissioners, and suggested that today's federal emergency designation could result in financial relief to those impacted. Additionally both Reynolds and Houck said to not take action early in the onset of the virus spread could result in a greater spike in illness which could overwhelm treatement resources.

Under the order, libraries are now closed, and no gatherings over 50 are permitted. For those gatherings under 50, the following conditions apply: Those older than 60 years old, or those with underlying health conditions are not permitted to attend gatherings including employees (there are some exceptions.) Social distancing recommentations must be met, including imiting contact of people within six fee from each other for 10 minutes or longer. Employees must be screened for virus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic. Proper hand hygiene and santitation must be readily available for all attendees and employees. Finally, environmental cleaing guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed. For more information about the restrictions, go to gunnisoncounty.org/govid19.

Reynolds said the order applies to bars, restaurants, churches and other places where people gather. It does not apply to the Gunnison Crested Butte Regional Airport or the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority buses. Ski lifts at Crested Butte Mountain Resort will remain open, however restrictions apply to gathering places.

Gunnison County reported this morning having 50 test kits until March 27 — Reynolds estimated more than 10 of those were used today. She said remaining kits will be used on patients with the highest risk of complications until more are received.

The public health order is supported by state statute and the emergency declarations made at the county, state and federal level with penalties for violation. Violations could result in fines up to $5,000 and 18 months in jail.

"We expect a high level of compliance from our community," said County Manager Matthew Birnie.