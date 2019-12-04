Skip to main content
The addition of new sports programs within Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District:
The addition of new sports programs within Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District:
Choices
a) would better cater to students’ interests;
b) would overburden existing athletics budgets;
c) should be offered on a trial basis;
d) would only serve a small percentage of students;
e) would better promote physical health and a sense of belonging among students.
