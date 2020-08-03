Accident shuts Hwy. 135

Gunnison emergency responders report that an accident near mile marker 9 on Hwy. 135 near Almont has shut the roadway. The Colorado Department of Transportation has released the following regarding the closure:

"As you are probably aware, Colorado Highway 135 is closed in both directions just north of Gunnison, at Mile Point 8.8. There isn't an official detour. At this time we still do not have an estimated time of reopening both directions on CO 135. The closure status will continue to be posted on COtrip.org as long as it continues, and all updates will be posted on CDOT's twitter page."

The Times will keep you up to date on information as it develops.