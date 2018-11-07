2018 ELECTION RESULTS

Complete unofficial election results for Tuesday’s election in Gunnison County were released at about 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Results are as follows.
Gunnison County Sheriff
John Gallowich (D) — 6,604 votes— 76.0%
Mark Mykol (R) — 2,082 — 24.0%
Gunnison County Commissioner District 3
Roland Mason (D) — 5,610 — 64.8%
Bob Schutt (R) — 3,054 — 35.3%
Housing Issue 6A
Yes — 3,514 — 41.3%
No — 4,992 — 58.7%
Met Rec Issue 7D
Yes — 4,460 — 54.6%
No — 3,710 — 45.4%
City of Gunnison Issue 2A
Yes — 1,522 — 69.0%
No — 683 — 31.0%
City of Gunnison Issue 2B
Yes — 1,560 — 69.0%
No — 702 — 31.0%
For more information about the local issues and races, see Thursday’s Gunnison Country Times.
For statewide ballot initiatives and races, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/91808/Web02-state.216038/#/