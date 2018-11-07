2018 ELECTION RESULTS

Complete unofficial election results for Tuesday’s election in Gunnison County were released at about 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Results are as follows.

Gunnison County Sheriff

John Gallowich (D) — 6,604 votes— 76.0%

Mark Mykol (R) — 2,082 — 24.0%

Gunnison County Commissioner District 3

Roland Mason (D) — 5,610 — 64.8%

Bob Schutt (R) — 3,054 — 35.3%

Housing Issue 6A

Yes — 3,514 — 41.3%

No — 4,992 — 58.7%

Met Rec Issue 7D

Yes — 4,460 — 54.6%

No — 3,710 — 45.4%

City of Gunnison Issue 2A

Yes — 1,522 — 69.0%

No — 683 — 31.0%

City of Gunnison Issue 2B

Yes — 1,560 — 69.0%

No — 702 — 31.0%

For more information about the local issues and races, see Thursday’s Gunnison Country Times.

For statewide ballot initiatives and races, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/91808/Web02-state.216038/#/