‘Vibrancy’ funding options on table

The final report from an effort led by business owners intended to spur “vibrancy” downtown landed on the desk of Gunnison City Council this week. Yet, the biggest question in the wake of the Gunnison Vibrancy Initiative (GVI) is how to pay for its findings.

GVI was launched last year by the Downtown Leadership Committee — a group of business owners and community leaders — with the aim of enhancing economic activity while improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/