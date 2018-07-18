‘Tax credit’ pitched to ease burden of housing initiative

Critics have cautioned against a proposed property tax increase planned to appear on November’s ballot in Gunnison County for the additional burden it would place on residents and businesses. However, Gunnison Mayor Jim Gelwicks has floated an idea to help the measure receive approval.

City Finance Director Ben Cowan referred to the concept as a “tax credit.” In essence, it would mean a partial reduction — say of one mill — in the city’s property tax levy to help compensate for higher taxes within Gunnison resulting from the housing question’s passage.

