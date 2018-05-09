‘It’s never too late to learn’

Sunday morning was like any other for Gunnison’s Christine Mott. She rose and turned attention to a cross-stitch project before thumbing through seed catalogs in search of the best prices to start plants in her garden.

Except for one thing. She couldn’t help but feel sadness about the coming fall. For the past four years, 67-year-old Mott has entered a classroom at Western State Colorado University each August filled with students decades younger than her while studying to earn a degree that took a back seat to more pressing matters earlier in her life.

