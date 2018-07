From nearly being eliminated to winning the 2018 Cal Ripken year-end tournament, the Gunnison Black U11 baseball team overcame the odds to come out on top.

Gunnison Black first defeated Crested Butte 11-6 on Friday night, before having to step back on the field 20 minutes later to take on the Cedaredge Outlaws in the championship game.

