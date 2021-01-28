What does it mean to be grounded?

If you are five, maybe it is simply to be on the ground. A teenager might think about parents saying, “you’re grounded.” In fact, when I posed the question to someone else that was their immediate response. However, my first thought was, “what a terrible question to ask a 20-something-year-old.” If somebody in similar circumstances has it figured out, please let me know. Older, wise adults with a successful career refer to this period as some of — if not the — most, crucial, decisionmaking years of your life. After years of education, college and swinging from one job to the next, I worry ambition has left the building.

Exploring the question further has me reminiscing about last summer, crossing off my bucket list and going skydiving. I jumped out of an airplane 10,000 feet off the ground. With a parachute, of course, and an experienced guide strapped to my back. 10 out of 10, I would do it again.

The guides have done the jump thousands of times, so they give you a crash course on what position to start in, they will tap your shoulder to let your arms out, bend your knees, etc. After watching a few people parachute to the ground, we hopped on the plane. As the plane climbed in altitude my heart started pumping faster and faster. My face read excitement, but I was shaking.

At the open door, the wind whips your face and body as you stare through plastic goggles into transparent clouds. Before you can talk yourself out of it you squat and jump! Immediately, air explodes in your face as your body propels down in freefall. Breathing through your nose becomes impossible, yet somehow that is OK because in that moment nothing seems to matter.

Freefall is exhilarating. Adrenaline rushes through your veins like a crashing waterfall. Any emotion is whisked away, replaced by absolute bliss and serenity. Granted, this only lasts for a few seconds before the parachute yanks you back to reality. Yet, seeing the Earth from above, a bird’s eye view, feels like a dream. Everything looks tiny, kind of blurry, and the colors begin to merge as if it were a Monet painting.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic that penetrated nearly every aspect of society as we knew it, that feeling of absolute freedom, that bliss, was how I imagined life. Like so many others, I earned a degree and worked hard for years. I felt ready to take on any challenge that presented itself. However, the virus attacked like a slap in the face that no one saw coming.

Instead of jumping safely with a parachute, merging into the adult world seems more relatable to jumping off a cliff. The beautiful scenery is concealed by a mysterious fog, and that feeling of ecstasy and adrenaline turns into fear and regret. Suddenly, freefall is not amazing, but dangerous.

At the end of 2020 and slowly descending into 2021, after months of quarantine, hand sanitizers, masks and hysteria, I have come to realize that making a leap is crucial to moving forward. Retreating to safe and steady ground is no longer a realistic option because everything has changed. The world we thought we knew crumbled beneath our feet. But, with knowledge, preparation and moral support, making that choice between standing still and waiting for something to happen, or leaping into the unknown, frightened, yet hopeful, might be the best decision of your life. Today, I am still falling, but I know the ground is below me, and there is a parachute on my back.

(Melanie Gray graduated from Western Colorado University in December 2019 with a bachelor of arts in English and currently works at Ace Hardware. She loves the Gunnison community and hopes her writing can be a positive influence to others no matter the circumstance.)