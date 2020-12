Jason Hogan

Dear Gunnison Valley community: We have all been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the first doses have arrived in the county. I have been fielding a number of questions from friends and family around the vaccine. Below, I have outlined some of the most common questions. Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine itself? No, the vaccines cannot give someoneā€¦