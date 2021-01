Chris Dickey

Admittedly, I’m a slow learner. Even now I’m not sure it’s dawned on me the full reality of what living through a global pandemic is like. Looking back on 2020 is kind of surreal. But I do know that as we approach the ceremonial turning of the calendar, it feels like we’re all ready to shed the heavy burdens that this year brought and look to lighter, brighter days ahead in 2021. By all means,…