Bruce ‘Barometer’ Bartleson

I expect that most people would rather forget, or at least do a rerun on the year 2020. Considering weather and climate, it was a year of extremes. We saw the biggest fires in Colorado’s history, although not so bad locally. Drought was in our picture all year, and some of the greatest hurricanes in history pummeled the Gulf Coast. It seemed like all of California was on fire most of the summer…