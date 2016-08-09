Steer earns celebrity status

Kate Gienapp

Special to the Times

If you’ve ever read Shakespeare, you know that Romeo’s fate is a bit tragic. But there’s another Romeo in the Gunnison Valley who’s seen greener pastures — literally. That’s because Romeo is a steer.

TeaLa Mears Brown, the bovine’s owner, purchased the calf when he was only 75 pounds. Today, Romeo weighs in at 1,826 pounds.

“I was scared of cows and I wanted to get over that by getting one,” explains Mears Brown.

She was an avid participant in 4-H growing up in Gunnison and was familiar with ranch animals. Mears Brown purchased Romeo so she could eventually sell him as a market steer, she says.

However, Romeo’s lovable personality roped Mears Brown into a relationship that wasn't modeled by market value; Romeo was a pet.

“When he was about 2, I got tired of hearing he was a waste of food, so I put a saddle on him,” laughs Mears Brown.

Mears Brown works at Henkel Performance Horses as a groom and colt rider. Growing up around horses, she figured she could ride a steer just as well, so she gave it a try.

“He bucked me off a good three or four times and the last time I went off into a fence,” describes Mears Brown.

As it turns out, it’s much different riding a horse as compared to a steer. The skin of a horse does not move around like the skin of a bovine, making it more difficult to keep a saddle in place, Mears Brown explains.

Steers also are much larger than horses, have horns and a flatter back — meaning you can get bucked off a lot easier.

This week, Romeo turns 5 years old — a joyous occasion for Mears Brown, considering this steer could have been plated as a steak. And Mears Brown rides Romeo alongside the horses at the fairgrounds.

“It’s been pretty fun figuring it out and learning this stuff with him because I definitely never thought I’d be having a pet cow that I would ride,” she says.

Valli Funk — Mears Brown’s grandmother, who helps to care for the steer — understands how much Romeo means.

“He is not for sale, nobody is going to be eating him,” Funk recalls Mears Brown telling ranchers admiring Romeo’s enormous weight and value.

Romeo has a personality that makes him worth keeping around — including a love of company — so he grazes in the pastures alongside horses. That often leads to onlookers stopping by to greet him.

“He likes his picture taken, people will just stop on the highway,” explains Elyssa Nicole White, Mears Brown’s mother and additional caretaker of Romeo.

In fact, Romeo has earned himself celebrity status in Gunnison County. Romeo even has a Facebook page where he’s affectionately regarded as Red Neck Romeo. He has pictures, videos, and 340 followers, which is a lot of people for a small town steer on social media.

“He’s just so unique,” adds Mears Brown. “He’ll follow you around, he loves to play. … He comes up when you call him, he’s more friendly than most of my horses.”

Romeo even has been ridden by Miss Rodeo Colorado, whom Mears Brown convinced to stand on top of the steer as part of a challenge through which rodeo performers try to top each other’s tricks.

Romeo, charmer that he is, makes friends, both human and animal. Mears Brown owned a mini horse and micro pig named Sir-Pork-A-Dot, both of whom were companions of Romeo.

As Mears Brown and Romeo train together more, the more she learns about riding and showmanship — of a steer.

“He backs out of my trailer, he knows how to do showmanship like a horse would, he just does everything a horse would because I just trained him along those lines,” describes Mears Brown.

Mears Brown is even training Romeo to perform rodeo events alongside the horses.

“We’re gonna try to do barrels and hopefully not die tonight,” she laughs.

There’s no doubt that Romeo is redefinition conventional thinking concerning bovine.

“I like that everything everybody told me I wouldn't be able to do with him, I can,” reflects Mears Brown, who couldn't be happier with her choice to have a pet steer.

“I knew I was going to keep him the whole time,” she smiles.

