Yellow Jackets stung by Mountaineers

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Western Football — The Mountaineers took purposeful strides as they trotted back into Mountaineer Bowl after halftime this past Saturday, thinking of head coach Jas Bains’ weekly saying:

“Game day … 1-0. That's all that matters!”

Forgetting what’s behind them and focusing on what’s in front of them has already showed its usefulness to the Western State Colorado University football team this season.

But they faced the No. 1 team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) — Black Hills State University (5-2).

The only first-half points came at the foot of kicker Ryan Winke, who kicked a 22-yard field goal with 6:22 remaining in the second quarter. The score resembled a soccer game rather than a football game. Western (5-2) led Black Hills 3-0 at halftime, but the Mountaineers were about to explode in the second half.

“We started out a little slow,” quarterback Brett Arrivey admitted. “But once we got our offense going, everything started to click.”

Halfway through the third quarter Arrivey found Anthony Apodaca for a 10-yard reception that put Western up 10-0, and then the dam broke.

The Mountaineer defense had been perfect through the first half, and they continued their pressure through the second half, consistently rushing the passer and sending the Yellow Jacket offense back to the sidelines without any points.

Six minutes after their first touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for a 27-yard score to give the Mountaineers a 17-0 lead with six seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Western used a long, 85-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to eat up the clock. The drive led to another Winke field goal — from 20 yards — to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 20-0.

Western’s defense continued to rage all over the field, with linebacker Kristopher Bass and defensive lineman Austin Yurko causing chaos for the Black Hill offense, which couldn’t find any rhythm against the Mountaineers.

With the clock winding down the Yellow Jackets imploded, allowing Western to extend their lead with another Ekeler touchdown run to put the Mountaineers up 27-0 with 6:14 remaining in the game.

“They (Black Hills) are a good football team,” Bains said. “This is a good win for us.”

The score would hold until the final whistle, giving the Mountaineers their fifth win of the season. Western hasn’t had a five-win season in 13 years. The last time they started 5-2 they went on to win the RMAC with a 9-3 overall record. That was 1997.

The Mountaineer defense recorded its first shutout since 2012. Highlighting the squad were Bass and Yurko. Bass recorded a game-high 12 tackles, while Yurko tallied 10 tackles and two sacks. Collectively, Western’s defense recorded five sacks — a season high — and held Black Hills to 268 total offensive yards.

The game marks the third time this season the Mountaineer defense has held their opponent to less than 300 yards.

“Our defense did a great job today,” Bains said. “I don’t think we anticipated shutting them out.”

Adding to the impressive effort, the offense put up another big game.

With Arrivey back on the field after an injury that sidelined him for two games, the senior quarterback completed 20-of-26 passes and recorded 30 yards rushing.

“The doctor gave me the greenlight earlier this week,” Arrivey explained. “I’m just happy to be playing again.”

Rodray Perkins led the Mountaineers in the air with five receptions for 43 yards. Perkins also returned one kickoff for 29 yards, elevating him to fourth all-time with 830 career kickoff return yards.

On the ground it was all Ekeler.

“Coming into the game we knew they were going to target our running game,” the senior running back explained. “So I played more of the decoy role today, which really opened up some other options for us.”

Despite the alternative game plan, Ekeler ran for 142 yards, tallied 32 yards receiving and recorded two touchdowns.

The Mountaineer offense tallied 428 offensive yards — their third game with more than 400 offensive yards this season.

With the win, Western is in a three-way tie on top of the RMAC standings with Colorado Mesa and Black Hills.

“It’s anyone’s game right now,” Arrivey said of the RMAC title. “There’s still a lot of football to be played, we’re just focusing on our next opponent.”

Western will head to New Mexico Highlands University (0-6) Saturday, Oct. 22.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)

Photos of the game can be found here: Western vs Black Hills