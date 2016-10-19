Yellow Jackets stung by Mountaineers
Wed, 10/19/2016 - 7:56pm News Staff
Western jumps to three-way tie on top of RMAC
By Bobby Reyes
Western Football — The Mountaineers took purposeful strides as they trotted back into Mountaineer Bowl after halftime this past Saturday, thinking of head coach Jas Bains’ weekly saying: “Game day … 1-0. That's all that matters!” Forgetting what’s behind them and focusing on what’s in front of them has already showed its usefulness to the Western State Colorado University football team this season.