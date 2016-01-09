X Factors key to success

Bobby Reyes

Times Staff Writer

Go ahead, ask me.

Ask me what Colten Stice’s best time for the mile is (4:36). Ask me how many strikeouts Alex Lovato threw in her junior season (101), or how many assists Jarren Howard tallied last year (89).

When I’m done answering all of these questions, ask me what sort of adult-beverage I’d prefer, because when my mind gets churning there aren’t many ways to slow it down.

This week’s edition of the Gunnison Country Times includes the 2016 Fall Sports Preview, as you may have noticed. While you get to enjoy the page-turning preview of Gunnison High School (GHS) sports, for me it was the culmination of a very chaotic, stressful two weeks involving endless research of stats from previous years, arranging team photos, and lingering along the sidelines to catch an accurate glimpse of this year’s teams.

I’ll admit that the preview is a more statistical analysis, which was my attempt to determine the amount of success Gunnison teams will have this fall, but I don’t want to talk about stats here. I’d like to cover a more shaded area of sports that I feel can also determine success. We’ll call it “Bobby’s List of X Factors That Will Likely Determine Success, And if Not, Are Still Worth Noting.”

Hair and half-shirts

When it comes to the football team, let’s get straight to the point — Josh Wallin’s hair. As a fellow long-hair myself, I applaud the look and offer my hair-band — I always carry two — in case he wants to wrap that up into a man-bun. And speaking of manliness, I’d also like to applaud Luke Tovar for attempting to bring to back the ‘80s half-shirt.

Normally I’d stray from such extremes, but the confidence it takes to pull these styles off says one thing very loudly: you know who you are and what you want to do. That’s the sort of confidence that wins games.

A meaty sacrifice

Hearing vegan Nikki Sheerin boldly say, “We will go to state” — emphasising “will,” and adding that she’s offered to eat a steak if the team does — shows her unwavering determination. That’s enough to make me a believer that the softball team will indeed head to the big show. While the statement is as bold as the A1 sauce I’d recommend lathering that steak with, I wouldn’t advise eating a steak if you’re a vegan. I’ve seen the awful consequences of a longtime vegan eating meat, and it never ends without praying to the porcelain gods — though, the gesture of the sacrifice alone is worth an applaud and vital to success.

Dream big, and believe. Because, why not?

When I was Colten Stice’s age I once told my cross country coach I wanted to win state. He was silent for a solid minute. The year before I was 54th at state and nowhere near the best in my class. After leaving me hanging in anticipation of his response, he eventually chimed in, “Well, we’ve got work to do. …” It did take two years, but my dreams eventually became reality.

So, when Stice told me he wants a top-five finish at state and to break 16 minutes this year, I have to believe him. Why? Well, stepping aside from the obvious fact that he’s one of the best milers in the country and much further along the path than I was at his age, you can’t achieve greatness without trying, and he’s proven that he has the ability to turn his words into action.

And speaking of action, the state of Colorado should fear the coming of freshman Bria Rickert. I’ve never seen a freshman run with such ferocity. Much like Stice, Rickert is more of an actions-over-words competitor who’ll give it a shot regardless of the situation — and that’s just the personality needed to win races and rewrite the GHS record books.

A delicious recipe

When it comes to team sports — like volleyball — it’s not about the talent on the court, it’s about having the right mixture of personalities. Like the delicious homemade spaghetti my mother used to make. She’d start with ground beef, then toss in tomato paste and sauce, add black pepper, basil, oregano, salt and — I’ll stop there. I don’t want to give away the secret.

With seniors Jarren Howard, Isabel Lucas, Shay Percival and Alysha Wyman on the volleyball court this fall, the spaghetti appears to be as good as it’s ever been.

You’ve got the light-hearted, fun Lucas to keep things in perspective; the always-poised and analytical Wyman to focus on the task; the aggressive enforcer in Percival to launch the first attack; and the studious, joyful-in-the-moment Howard, who’s post-point celebrations exemplify all that it means to be happy, which coincidentally provides the perfect shot for any sports photographer.

For goodness sake, have fun

At the end of the day if you’re not enjoying the journey, what are you doing? Drew Hanks of the boys golf team said it right: “I want to enjoy the season.” And in doing so, the results will come.

While creating the Fall Sports Preview was stressful at times, it was exciting to be back on the sidelines, getting to know this year’s batch of Cowboys.

So, go ahead, ask me.

How will Gunnison do this year? Between the confidence, the sacrifice, the making dreams reality, the perfect blending of personalities and the desire to enjoy the ride, I’d say pretty good.

Now go get me a beer, please.

(Bobby Reyes can be reached at 970.641.1414 or bobbyreyes@gunnisontimes.com.)