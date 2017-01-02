Wrestlers surprise foes in tight duals

Western Wrestling — The Western State Colorado University wrestling team battled through two impressive duals this past week. In the first big home dual of the season, Western didn't disappoint the fans. The Mountaineers upset No. 13 Colorado State University- Pueblo 22-15 in Paul Wright Gym Thursday night.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/