hit some of the most scenic roads in and

around the Gunnison Valley this past

Sunday. Riders endured sun, rain and fog

over the 134-mile timed road tour that

included 9,300 feet of climbing. Claiming

the men’s title was Stig Somme, while

Rhea Shaw took the women’s race. Seen

here, a large pack of riders pedals Hwy. 50

west of Gunnison.