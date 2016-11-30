Western women pick up first win
Wed, 11/30/2016 - 7:48pm News Staff
Mountaineers beat Bethany, lose to Mesa
By Brandon Warr
After struggling to find a win in their previous three games, the Western State Colorado University women's basketball team earned their first victory of the 2016-17 season on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Airport Thanksgiving Classic in Grand Junction. Western State (1-4) dominated Bethany College 68-55. It was head coach Lora Westling’s first win as a Mountaineer.
