Western wins three at Tracy Borah
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 6:55pm News Staff
Wardleigh leads way for Mountaineer wrestlers
Western Wrestling — It was a historic day at the 27th annual Tracy Borah Duals. Western State Colorado University wrestling head coach Miles Van Hee tallied his 177th dual victory, surpassing former record-holder Tracy Borah. From the opening dual, it was clear the Mountaineers intended to elevate their coach to the record.
