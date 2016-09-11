Western falls in RMAC tourney
Wed, 11/09/2016 - 7:25pm News Staff
The Western State Colorado University women's soccer season came to a close last Wednesday. The Mountaineers, in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) tournament for the first time in program history, fell to Colorado School of Mines 5-1 in the opening round of the conference tournament. Western (6-9-3) made the RMAC tournament as the eighth seed and was forced to play No. 6 Mines, the first seed.
