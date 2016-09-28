Western crushes Mines in fourth-quarter romp

By Bobby Reyes

Western Football — Just more than 13 minutes glared in bold, red numerals on the clock. The Western State Colorado University football team trailed Colorado School of Mines 31-28 in their Homecoming game, but the home crowd roared to life as the Mountaineers (3-1) walked up to the line of scrimmage. Th e Orediggers (2-2) faced a fourth-and-inches on their own 34-yard line. When the ball went into motion, all 22 bodies clashed, battling for every inch. With the game on the line, Quincy Campbell and the Mountaineer defense came up with a huge stop to regain the ball and precious momentum.