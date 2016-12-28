Western AD Carmichael leaving post
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 6:23pm News Staff
Search for replacement to begin immediately
After two years at the helm of Western State Colorado University Athletics, Jason Carmichael is stepping down. Carmichael's last day is officially Jan. 31. Western officials announced last Wednesday that Carmichael has accepted the position of athletic director at California State University-East Bay. A national search to find his replacement will begin immediately.
