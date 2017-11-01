West Elk ladies shake Leafs

By Elijah Waters

The West Elk Hockey Association U12, U14, and U19 Wolverines travelled to Aspen Jan. 7-8. They lost a couple of games, but won a couple more than they lost. The early, four-hour drive to Aspen must have affected the U12 Wolverines (0-5) as they began slowly. In the first game, Aspen (5-1) jumped out to a quick four-goal lead, and the Wolverines couldn’t dig out of the hole. Ellie Waters’ second-period breakaway goal cut the lead to three, but unfortunately that was all the offense the Wolverines could muster. The Wolverines lost 9-1. Goalie Riley Seward faced 22 shots, stopping 13.