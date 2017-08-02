Wardleigh first, Western third at RMAC tournament

Western Wrestling — When Western State Colorado University wrestling is on a big stage, the Mountaineers are usually near the top. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships were no different this past Saturday. The Mountaineers finished third as a team and placed seven wrestlers in the top six.

Western (6-6) also boasted an individual RMAC champion. Mountaineer 125-pounder Ronald Wardleigh, ranked third nationally, made his way to the finals by earning a technical fall in his first match and then a major decision in the semifinal match.

