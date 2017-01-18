Wardleigh continues hot streak

Western Wrestling — Ronald Wardleigh defeated the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds and helped Western State Colorado University defeat University of Mary 34-9 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Midwest Duals this past Saturday. Western (4-3) went 1-2 at the Midwest Duals, falling to No. 8 University of Central Oklahoma 25-18 and No. 18 Fort Hays State University 24-15. The Mountaineers were scheduled to wrestle No. 23 Newman University following their win over Mary, but Newman was unable to make the trip due to an ice storm.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/