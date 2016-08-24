Volleyballers ready to make their case

That’s how many consecutive losses this

year’s senior class of Western State Colorado

University volleyball players endured during

their first two years as Mountaineers.

That all changed during the 2015 season

when they went 13-17, winning as

many games in one season as they had in

the previous five years combined. Western

opened last year’s campaign at 2-11 before a

fateful matchup with No. 12 Colorado School

of Mines. The Mountaineers shocked the

Orediggers with a 3-1 win, breaking an eight-game

losing streak.