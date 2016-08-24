Volleyballers ready to make their case
Wed, 08/24/2016 - 11:42pm News Staff
Western enters season ranked No. 7 in RMAC
By Bobby Reyes
Western Volleyball — Forty-four matches. That’s how many consecutive losses this year’s senior class of Western State Colorado University volleyball players endured during their first two years as Mountaineers. That all changed during the 2015 season when they went 13-17, winning as many games in one season as they had in the previous five years combined. Western opened last year’s campaign at 2-11 before a fateful matchup with No. 12 Colorado School of Mines. The Mountaineers shocked the Orediggers with a 3-1 win, breaking an eight-game losing streak.