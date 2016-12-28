TOP SPORTS STORIES - OF 2016 -
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 6:25pm News Staff
By Bobby Reyes
It was another big year for sports in the Gunnison Valley. While there were many incredible performances in 2016, several captured Gunnison in a frenzy of excitement. With 2017 looming just around the corner, following is a recap of the top 10 sports moments in Gunnison in 2016.
No. 1 — Bringing home the bronze
Emma Coburn stood intently on the starting line of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Rio Olympics this past August. The Crested Butte native’s long blonde ponytail dangled down her back, and her light blue eyes were glazed over in focus.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/