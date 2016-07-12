Titans take tenacity to new league

By Bobby Reyes

CBHS Hockey — Thirty-one players stood in two parallel lines along the ice. Coach Joey Otsuka skated in figure-eights between them, explaining the purpose of the night’s practice. He toed off gently with each stride, with a hockey stick in hand and a white helmet on his head inside Jorgensen ice rink Monday night. “We can’t be lazy,” Otsuka emphasised, eyeing his players who comprise the Crested Butte High School (CBHS) hockey team. “Now let’s get to it, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”